DSEI 2023: Greensea unites business units to to create underwater robotics powerhouse
Greensea Systems has united its former subsidiaries Bayonet Ocean Vehicles and Armach Robotics into a new business entity called Greensea IQ.
The Announcement was made during DSEI-2023, where the company is represented under the new name. Newly formed Greensea IQ showed the family of Bayonet amphibious crawlers, as well as new EOD workspace software and the RNAV2 diver navigation system at the exhibition.
Greensea IQ CEO, Ben Kinnaman, articulated the driving force behind this transformation, stating: 'The three arms of Greensea IQ collectively embody the overarching idea of maximising the capabilities of ocean robotics. This empowers us to explore deeper into the world's oceans, enhancing both persistence and reach, all while ensuring efficiency, safety, and productivity.'
According to company representatives, the restructure prepares the business to strategically expand its operations to better serve clients worldwide with likely expansion into Europe, South America and Southeast Asia, allowing the provision of a network of service depots for robot deployments, and more effective customer support.
The Bayonet 150, 250 and 350 autonomous underwater ground vehicles (AUGV) can operate from the sea floor (at depths of up to 100m) to the beachhead.
The difference between the three models is mostly in their dimensions and payload weight, while software and control stations are common.
According to the company, the main advantage of the systems is possibility to integrate very different payloads (environmental, oceanographic, hydrographic)., which is possible due to use of Opensea software.
Bayonet can optionally use EOD workspace software, which supports using AUGVs for locating, identifying and disabling underwater ordinance, including mines.
