AUSA 2022: Allison eyes early 2023 for vehicle tests of eGen Force electric hybrid propulsion system

Allison Transmission used AUSA 2022 on 10-12 October to introduce its eGen Force electric hybrid propulsion solution.

Dynamometer and engine stand tests have begun and these will be followed by vehicle tests in early 2023, said Michael York, executive director for defence engineering at Allison.

Designed for 50t tracked combat vehicles, eGen Force is scalable to 70t MBTs and even ‘meets the requirements’ of the planned Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) for the US Army, the company claimed in a statement.

Allison is partnered with American Rheinmetall Vehicles in the latter’s OMFV proposal.

‘This [eGen Force electric hybrid] product is more than a transmission – it is a power distribution system featuring an electric motor and inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel hybrid operation,’ said Dana Pittard, VP of defence programmes at Allison Transmission.

He added: ‘This enables engine-off mobility to reduce enemy detection – both acoustic and thermal – ideally increasing soldier survivability.’

Allison consulted end-users for their input before designing eGen Force. The company also reduced developmental risk by including proven components from the X1100-3B1 transmission that is installed on the Abrams MBT.