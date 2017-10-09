Australian award puts wind in Bluebottle’s sail
For development progress of its Bluebottle persistent USV to date, Ocius Technology received on 4 October the Defence SME Innovation Grant. This was one of five first prizes up for grabs at the Maritime Australia Industry Innovation Awards.
Ocius exhibited its second-generation Bluebottle at the Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney, which is 18ft long and has been christened Bruce. At the 2015 Pacific show, Ocius displayed its original 10ft-long demonstrator known as Nemo.
Robert Dane, Ocius’ CEO, told Shephard that the craft performed a technology demonstration on 10 August and that it ‘exceeded all target performance indicators
