Australian award puts wind in Bluebottle’s sail

For development progress of its Bluebottle persistent USV to date, Ocius Technology received on 4 October the Defence SME Innovation Grant. This was one of five first prizes up for grabs at the Maritime Australia Industry Innovation Awards.

Ocius exhibited its second-generation Bluebottle at the Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney, which is 18ft long and has been christened Bruce. At the 2015 Pacific show, Ocius displayed its original 10ft-long demonstrator known as Nemo.

Robert Dane, Ocius’ CEO, told Shephard that the craft performed a technology demonstration on 10 August and that it ‘exceeded all target performance indicators