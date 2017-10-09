To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australian award puts wind in Bluebottle’s sail

9th October 2017 - 02:26 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Sydney

RSS

For development progress of its Bluebottle persistent USV to date, Ocius Technology received on 4 October the Defence SME Innovation Grant. This was one of five first prizes up for grabs at the Maritime Australia Industry Innovation Awards.

Ocius exhibited its second-generation Bluebottle at the Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney, which is 18ft long and has been christened Bruce. At the 2015 Pacific show, Ocius displayed its original 10ft-long demonstrator known as Nemo.

Robert Dane, Ocius’ CEO, told Shephard that the craft performed a technology demonstration on 10 August and that it ‘exceeded all target performance indicators

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

