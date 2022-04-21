US and Ukrainian Air Force deny transfer of fighter aircraft

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby confirmed yesterday that while the US is not providing entire aircraft to Ukraine, it has sent fixed-wing fighter parts to make defective systems operable again.

Kirby stated: ‘They, right now, have more fixed-wing fight aircraft available to them than they did two weeks ago, and that’s not by accident, that’s because other nations who have experience with those types of aircraft [helped] to get them running.’

The debate regarding offensive/defensive weaponry transfers has been raging since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

The US announcement last week, that it