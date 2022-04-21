To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US and Ukrainian Air Force deny transfer of fighter aircraft

21st April 2022 - 08:59 GMT | by Patrick Aquilina in London

RSS

Despite a tweet that has fuelled speculation, both the US and Ukraine have denied any transfer of entire fighter aircraft has occurred. (Photo: Ukrainian Air Force)

The US has sent aircraft parts to Ukraine enlarging its operational fleet of fighter jets, while both the US and Ukraine deny any transfer of whole MiG-29s has occurred.

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby confirmed yesterday that while the US is not providing entire aircraft to Ukraine, it has sent fixed-wing fighter parts to make defective systems operable again.

Kirby stated: ‘They, right now, have more fixed-wing fight aircraft available to them than they did two weeks ago, and that’s not by accident, that’s because other nations who have experience with those types of aircraft [helped] to get them running.’

The debate regarding offensive/defensive weaponry transfers has been raging since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

The US announcement last week, that it

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us