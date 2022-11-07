VirTra launches new 3D training system
Force and firearm training simulator provider VirTra has introduced its new system, VirTra Volumetric Video (V3).
V3, launched at the end of October, combines high-definition video and 3D characters with the ability to affordably build a library of training content suitable for screen- or headset-based platforms.
It can be used to create characters inside current weapons training simulators or synthetic environments. The system supports training of various skills, including decision-making, human interactions and de-escalation.
Miranda Fuller, VirTra's VP of marketing, told Shephard: ‘V3 is a dynamic new method that we use to capture humans and maintain the organic feel
