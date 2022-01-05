USN favours Boeing for aircraft training systems upgrade

Latvia turns to Inzpire for UAS training
Latvian Air Force orders five-week UAS and ISR training course from Inzpire.
The USN on 3 January indicated that it plans to select Boeing to update training systems for F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters and EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft in a $527 million IDIQ contract lasting five years.
In a notice published on the SAM.gov website, the USN justified its stance by noting that Boeing (as the manufacturer of the Super Hornet and Growler) is best placed to incorporate design-specific advanced and emerging technologies for training pilots and maintenance crews.
‘Boeing is the only contractor that can build and upgrade F/A-18E/F and EA-18G trainers concurrently with the changes being made to the aircraft,’ the USN noted.
It added that ‘only Boeing possesses the unique and specialised engineering capability, resources, subject matter expertise, tooling, facilities, aerodynamic and structural appraisal of fatigue effects databases, manufacturing techniques, and technical data critical to satisfying the Government’s minimum requirements’.
Furthermore, Boeing has an established supplier base, in addition to management, engineering and manufacturing processes, which is critical for the continued support of these requirements.
The Philippines has begun using a training facility in Brunei to prepare its pilots for flying the S-70i helicopter.
FSI has started work on the FTD for the Czech Air Force's new AH-1Z and UH-1Y aircraft.
More T-5 trainers are set to roll off the production line next year, with the first two handed over in late 2021. The MQ-9B purchase is yet to go through, however.
Cubic is supplying MILES in two separate configurations for the Latvian military
The DoD did not name which countries that will be receiving F-16V training devices, but two are in Eastern Europe and a third is in the Middle East.