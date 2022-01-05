USN favours Boeing for aircraft training systems upgrade

﻿USAF technicians perform maintenance work on an EA-18G Growler in January 2021. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

Boeing is in pole position to win five-year IDIQ training contract for Super Hornet and Growler.

The USN on 3 January indicated that it plans to select Boeing to update training systems for F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters and EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft in a $527 million IDIQ contract lasting five years.

In a notice published on the SAM.gov website, the USN justified its stance by noting that Boeing (as the manufacturer of the Super Hornet and Growler) is best placed to incorporate design-specific advanced and emerging technologies for training pilots and maintenance crews.

‘Boeing is the only contractor that can build and upgrade F/A-18E/F and EA-18G trainers concurrently with the changes being made to the aircraft,’ the USN noted.

It added that ‘only Boeing possesses the unique and specialised engineering capability, resources, subject matter expertise, tooling, facilities, aerodynamic and structural appraisal of fatigue effects databases, manufacturing techniques, and technical data critical to satisfying the Government’s minimum requirements’.

Furthermore, Boeing has an established supplier base, in addition to management, engineering and manufacturing processes, which is critical for the continued support of these requirements.