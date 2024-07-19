US Navy contracts for EW training flight hours awarded
The US Navy (USN) has awarded Phoenix Air Group a US$165 million contract to provide flight hours for the simulation of EW threats for the training of shipboard personnel and aircraft squadron weapon systems operators and aircrew.
According to Naval Air Systems Command (Navair), the deal will include the use of 10 contractor-owned and operated aircraft that can support up to 5,000 flight hours of EW jet capabilities per year for fleet scheduling.
“The aircraft can be used in a variety of venues, from basic schoolhouse air intercept control training, large multinational exercises, and small, single unit training exercises, including target/banner tow missions supporting the USN [and other agencies],” Navair said.
Capt Greg Sutton, adversary and specialised aircraft programme office (PMA-226) programme manager for the Navair, said: “Fleet training against airborne electronic attack forces is a priority and a critical path to achieving electromagnetic spectrum superiority.
“The CAS EW jet services contract provides an ability to simulate both the threat and overall spectrum density of the current and future high-end fight of which is essential to effective aircrew training.”
