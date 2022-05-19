USMC to ‘radically’ change training with realistic simulated environment
The USMC will have to radically change the way it trains, service officials said on 12 May.
With Project Tripoli, the USMC will deploy a live, virtual, constructive training environment (LVC-TE) by 2025, director of range training programmes for the service’s Training and Education Command (TECOM) Col James Kidd said in a presentation at the Modern Day Marine conference in Washington, DC.
According to modelling and simulation officer at TECOM's Range and Training Programs Division Capt Garrett Loeffelman, the USMC first identified its lack of LVC environments in 2010 but spent years only ‘admiring the problem’ without implementing any constructive
