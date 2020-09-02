USAF picks Plexsys for AWACS training support
Plexsys Interface Products has received a $66.77 million sole-source contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, to support the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) Mission Crew Training Set (MCTS).
The company will provide services to support the E-3 Sentry AWACS Block 40/45 system by providing operations and maintenance to eight MCTS systems.
‘This contract will ensure that these MCTS systems are ready for training at the beginning of each training day, ensuring it remains operational throughout training events and then securing it at the conclusion of the training day,’ the DoD noted on its website.
Work will be performed at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; Kadena Air Base, Japan; Nellis AFB, Nevada; and Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska, to be completed by July 2024.
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