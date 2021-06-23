USAF orders image generators for JSE

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Aechelon Technology is to provide image generation systems to the USAF Training Center at Edwards AFB, in support of high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems in the Joint Simulation Environment (JSE).
Work on the $24.07 million firm-fixed-price contract is expected to be completed by 31 July 2023 if an option is exercised on the sole-source acquisition, the US DoD announced on 21 June.
The JSE is a planned state-of-the-art simulator required to complete initial operational testing and evaluation of the stealth fighter. It is based at Patuxent River, where the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is the lead system integrator.
However, repeated delays in maturing the JSE prompted then-Pentagon acquisition executive Ellen Lord in December 2020 to indefinitely suspend the F-35 full-rate production review decision, which had been scheduled for March 2021 at the latest.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.
NATO's Flying Training Europe programme takes a major step forward with the signing of the MoU and the addition of Italy to the NFTE family.