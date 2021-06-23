USAF orders image generators for JSE

USAF pilot training on an F-35 simulator. (Photo: USAF/Airman 1st Class Taylor Solberg)

Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.

Aechelon Technology is to provide image generation systems to the USAF Training Center at Edwards AFB, in support of high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems in the Joint Simulation Environment (JSE).

Work on the $24.07 million firm-fixed-price contract is expected to be completed by 31 July 2023 if an option is exercised on the sole-source acquisition, the US DoD announced on 21 June.

The JSE is a planned state-of-the-art simulator required to complete initial operational testing and evaluation of the stealth fighter. It is based at Patuxent River, where the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is the lead system integrator.

However, repeated delays in maturing the JSE prompted then-Pentagon acquisition executive Ellen Lord in December 2020 to indefinitely suspend the F-35 full-rate production review decision, which had been scheduled for March 2021 at the latest.