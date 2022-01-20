USAF expands intelligence training provision

Based at Nellis AFB in Nevada, the 526th Intelligence Squadron (526 IS) has been responsible for generating simulated intelligence to provide advanced training to USAF Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) operators that support ISR aircraft, primarily at Red Flag exercises.

Hosted three times a year by the 414th Combat Training Squadron, Red Flag provides aircrews with a high-intensity live training experience but recent Air Combat Command (ACC) studies have shown that only around 10% of intelligence professionals were given the opportunity to participate in a Red Flag or similar so-called Large Force Exercises (LFE).

A USAF backgrounder document describes DCGS (AN/GSQ-272