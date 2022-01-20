To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

USAF expands intelligence training provision

20th January 2022 - 15:35 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

526th IS is expanding its training delivery to encompass global USAF units. (Photo: USAF/Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

The USAF is expanding its ISR training capabilities through an initiative that sees 526th Intelligence Squadron providing training scenarios for US units across the globe.

Based at Nellis AFB in Nevada, the 526th Intelligence Squadron (526 IS) has been responsible for generating simulated intelligence to provide advanced training to USAF Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS) operators that support ISR aircraft, primarily at Red Flag exercises.

Hosted three times a year by the 414th Combat Training Squadron, Red Flag provides aircrews with a high-intensity live training experience but recent Air Combat Command (ACC) studies have shown that only around 10% of intelligence professionals were given the opportunity to participate in a Red Flag or similar so-called Large Force Exercises (LFE).

A USAF backgrounder document describes DCGS (AN/GSQ-272

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us