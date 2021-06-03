USAF asks for more JTAC training support from L3Harris

JTC TRS domed simulator at Einsiedlerhof Air Station in Germany. (Photo: USAF/Staff Sgt Devin Boyer)

L3Harris continues to procure, field and support upgradeable mission simulation systems that can be used to train Joint Terminal Control personnel in all services.

L3Harris Technologies is continuing its support for the USAF Joint Terminal Control (JTC) Training and Rehearsal System (TRS) programme, under a $7.92 million contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management System.

JTC TRS sees L3Harris procure, field and support upgradeable mission simulation systems that can be used to train personnel in all services, the DoD announced on 2 June.

It added that JTC TRS and Joint Theater Air Ground Simulation System devices will be procured as production-ready systems or transitioned into the programme to support Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training needs.

Work will be performed at 26 airbases, including two in Germany (Einsiedlerhof and Vilseck) and one each in Japan (Kadena), South Korea (Osan) and the UK (Mildenhall).