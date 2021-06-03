USAF asks for more JTAC training support from L3Harris

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
L3Harris Technologies is continuing its support for the USAF Joint Terminal Control (JTC) Training and Rehearsal System (TRS) programme, under a $7.92 million contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management System.
JTC TRS sees L3Harris procure, field and support upgradeable mission simulation systems that can be used to train personnel in all services, the DoD announced on 2 June.
It added that JTC TRS and Joint Theater Air Ground Simulation System devices will be procured as production-ready systems or transitioned into the programme to support Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training needs.
Work will be performed at 26 airbases, including two in Germany (Einsiedlerhof and Vilseck) and one each in Japan (Kadena), South Korea (Osan) and the UK (Mildenhall).
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.