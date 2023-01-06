US university to enhance army tactical vehicle training

The US DoD has awarded New Jersey-based Rowan University a $3 million contract to create VR and MR combat simulations augmented by AI to help train soldiers.

The project is a continuation of a $5.5 million partnership between the university and the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command – Armaments Center.

The Rowan team has created a virtual environment with photo-realistic visuals, including a tactical vehicle and multiple terrain options.

UAVs and sensors on tactical vehicles and AI can work together to protect exposed crew members and gunners operating in combat vehicle turrets.

'We are developing secure, immersive and autonomous mixed-reality environments that can enhance the operational evaluation of next-generation gunner turret systems and accelerate their development,' the project’s principal investigator Dr Nidhal Bouaynaya said in a 6 January statement.

The university’s team is creating VR, AR and MR environments featuring armoured and tactical vehicles, gunner protection kits, threats and engagement scenarios to simulate, test and refine the newly developed technologies.

Other team members will work with current or former military personnel to develop realistic combat scenarios.

The team is also building situational awareness systems to alert military personnel to threats using secure, high-speed wireless communication between the vehicle and the crew members, the University said.

A sensor suite will capture data collected from sensors mounted inside and outside the tactical vehicles, as well as physiological data from the gunner and information about the weapon, such as its position and misfeeds.