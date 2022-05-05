US to provide accelerated equipment training to Ukraine

Affinity Capital Works demonstrates electric flight to UK MoD
The Elbit Systems and KBR joint venture, Affinity Capital Works, has begun a series of zero-emission flight tests for the UK MoD.
As Russia continues its new offensive with the primary aim of seizing the Donbas region, the US has continued to supply new equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The $800 million military aid package includes a total of 90 155mm M777 howitzers from the US Army and USMC, as well as tens of thousands of artillery rounds.
Australia and France have also pledged to send 54 M777s and 12 Caesar 155mm self-propelled artillery to Ukraine, respectively.
The aim is not to simply supply the most modern equipment, but to provide capabilities that soldiers are already acquainted with so that training can be
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The Elbit Systems and KBR joint venture, Affinity Capital Works, has begun a series of zero-emission flight tests for the UK MoD.
A comprehensive LVC training solution from Rafael allows for complex training scenarios at all levels of operation.
Acquisition of RUAG Simulation & Training will provide ‘advanced’ solutions, claims Thales.
HII wins separate deals in the US for EW tactical training and integrated threat/target training systems.
Babcock holds contracts for training across the different domains of defence supporting UK and other armed forces.
NATO exercises planned for this summer reflect a heightened posture and the need to send a message to Moscow — but are they sustainable?