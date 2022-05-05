To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US to provide accelerated equipment training to Ukraine

5th May 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

US Soldiers conduct training on the M777 howitzer near the Bemowo Piskie training area in Poland during Exercise Saber Strike. (Photo: US DoD))

Training programmes set up by the US will prepare Ukrainian soldiers to become instructors on their return. Options for virtual training are also being explored.

As Russia continues its new offensive with the primary aim of seizing the Donbas region, the US has continued to supply new equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The $800 million military aid package includes a total of 90 155mm M777 howitzers from the US Army and USMC, as well as tens of thousands of artillery rounds.

Australia and France have also pledged to send 54 M777s and 12 Caesar 155mm self-propelled artillery to Ukraine, respectively.

The aim is not to simply supply the most modern equipment, but to provide capabilities that soldiers are already acquainted with so that training can be

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us