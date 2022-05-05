US to provide accelerated equipment training to Ukraine

As Russia continues its new offensive with the primary aim of seizing the Donbas region, the US has continued to supply new equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The $800 million military aid package includes a total of 90 155mm M777 howitzers from the US Army and USMC, as well as tens of thousands of artillery rounds.

Australia and France have also pledged to send 54 M777s and 12 Caesar 155mm self-propelled artillery to Ukraine, respectively.

The aim is not to simply supply the most modern equipment, but to provide capabilities that soldiers are already acquainted with so that training can be