US sets sights on continued F-15SG munitions support and training for Singapore

The US is set to continue supporting the Peace Carvin V training programme for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), pending final approval of a new $630 million FMS deal.

The State Department announced on 25 July that it has approved a munitions, follow-on training and sustainment package for RSAF F-15SGs.

Features of the FMS request from Singapore include airfoil groups and computer control groups for 500lb and 2,000lb GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs; tail kits for the GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) and Laser JDAM (LJDAM); FMU-152 fuzes; and MK-84 2,000lb and MK-82 500lb general-purpose or inert bombs.

In addition, the US would provide DSU-38 and DSU-40 precision laser guidance sets for LJDAM; impulse cartridges, chaff, and flares; and training rounds and practice bombs, as well as ancillary training, equipment, engineering and logistics support.

No specific prime contractor has been identified for the FMS package.

The proposed sale will enable the Singapore Air Force to continue its flight training programme ‘to develop mission-ready and experienced pilots to safely and effectively fly its F-15 aircraft, as part of the Peace Carvin V Detachment Training Program’, the State Department noted in its announcement.

It added that the ‘well-established’ pilot proficiency training programme at Mountain Home Air Force Base will support professional interaction and enhance operational interoperability with US forces.