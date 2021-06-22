USN sets out FMS surface vessel training opportunities

US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) used the recent Training & Simulation Industry Symposium in Orlando to highlight key FMS programmes for the navies of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece.

Aida Lopez, director of the NAVAIR International Programs Office (IPO), discussed four key surface warfare training requirements.

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) is currently in the process of procuring training systems to support the four Multi-Mission Surface Combatants (MMSC) that are being supplied by Lockheed Martin. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the first ship will be delivered in 2023.

Based on the US Navy’s Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), S&T companies involved in the US LCS programme are now in the driving seat when it comes to FMS requirements.

Requirements for the RSNF MMSC include the provision of a Virtual Ship Training System (VSTS) and the VR hardware along with the classroom support equipment. The RfP for this requirement is expected in Q3 FY21, with a contract award in Q4 FY21.

A year after the delivery of VSTS, the RSNF will receive its MMSC, Immersive Virtual Ship Environment (IVSE). Cubic is on target to receive this contract award that is due to be signed in Q4 FY2022.

Cubic has provided games-based training systems for the US Navy's LCS. (Photo: Cubic)

The RSNF is also set to receive a Bridge Part Task Trainer (BPTT) in a requirement that also includes a Class A Full Mission Bridge and a Class B Conning Officer Virtual Environment (COVE) for the Egyptian Navy. The RfP for these three requirements was released in July 2020; a contract award is imminent and falls under the umbrella of an IDIQ small business set-aside.

As far as the BPTT is concerned, Lopez highlighted that ...