US Navy places major ASW training target order

Saab will provide the USN with more MK 39 Mod 3 Expandable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Training Targets (EMATTs) and engineering services under a maximum $173.18 million production, test and delivery contract from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division.

If all options are exercised, production would continue until September 2032 at East Syracuse, New York.

The 36-inch (91.44cm) EMATT weighs 22lb (9.97kg) and is used by the USN in open-ocean anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training.

The USN has procured more than 4,700 units since 2016. The DoD did not disclose the number ordered in the latest contract.

According to the USN website, EMATTs simulate the acoustic and dynamic characteristics of a submarine and they generate passive discrete tones, broadband noise, active emissions, and sonar echo repeats.

MK 39 Mod 3 EMATTs are launched from ASW aircraft via sonobuoy launchers, as well as from surface ships and range support craft. A portable target programmer allows for both mission uploads and software upgrades.

The training target system also comes with selectable, preprogrammed acoustic output levels, frequencies and dynamic scenarios.