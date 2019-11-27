To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy orders CMV-22 flight training devices

27th November 2019 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, has ordered CMV-22 flight training devices from Bell Boeing.

The $14.3 million order is for the design, fabrication, installation, test and delivery of four CMV-22 flight training devices for the US Navy. 

According to the US Department of Defense, work is expected to be complete in November 2021. 

