US Navy modifies Tiger II reconfiguration deal

Tactical Air Support has received a $13.82 million modification from US Naval Air Warfare Aviation Division to a $265.3 million IDIQ contract awarded in July 2022.

The modification increases the ceiling of the contract to cover software sustainment support and the procurement of spare kits, components, consumables for F-5N and F-5F Tiger II aircraft in the F-5N+/F+ block upgrade configuration.

Work will be performed at 19 US locations plus Emmen Air Base in Switzerland, for completion by June 2027.

The original contract award covered non-recurring engineering, inspection, modification, and block upgrade efforts to transform 16 ex-Swiss Air Force F-5E and six F-5F Tiger II aircraft to USN and USMC pilot training configurations.