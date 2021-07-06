To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Training

USN spends big on sim upgrade programmes

6th July 2021 - 09:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

Previously supplied and supported by L3Harris Link, F/A-18/EA-18G devices will now be the responsibility of CAE. (Photo: L3Harris Technologies)

The USN is investing more than $1.3 billion in upgrading its flight training equipment and hardening the overall system against cyberattacks.

The USN intends to award several contracts over the next three years to upgrade its fleet of simulators to maintain currency with the aircraft and refresh older simulation technologies.

Speaking during the Training and Simulation Industry Symposium (TSIS) in Orlando on 16-17 June, the acquisition director at the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD), Mike Merritt, said that his emphasis will be on fewer new simulators, more upgrades to existing devices and providing increased levels of security and cyber protection.

If all of the upgrades go ahead, NAWCTSD will be investing more than $1.3 billion, mostly on sole-source contracts ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users