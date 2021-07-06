USN spends big on sim upgrade programmes

RNLAF sells F-16s to Draken International
As the RNLAF divests itself of the venerable F-16 over the next three years, a number are bound for adversary air specialists, Draken International in the USA.
The USN intends to award several contracts over the next three years to upgrade its fleet of simulators to maintain currency with the aircraft and refresh older simulation technologies.
Speaking during the Training and Simulation Industry Symposium (TSIS) in Orlando on 16-17 June, the acquisition director at the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD), Mike Merritt, said that his emphasis will be on fewer new simulators, more upgrades to existing devices and providing increased levels of security and cyber protection.
If all of the upgrades go ahead, NAWCTSD will be investing more than $1.3 billion, mostly on sole-source contracts ...
While students wait to start their formalised flight training at Columbus AFB, the USAF has introduced pre-course training featuring low-cost flight trainers and courseware aimed at improving entry-level knowledge.
CAE expects to emerge from the current Covid pandemic bigger, stronger and with an increased global footprint following its acquisition of L3 Harris Technologies military S&T assets.
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.