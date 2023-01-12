To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • US Air National Guard begins construction of C-130J sim site

US Air National Guard begins construction of C-130J sim site

12th January 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The training opportunities unlocked by the new simulator will be shared with the wider USAF C-130J community.(Photo: US DoD)

The new C-130J simulators the US Air National Guard (ANG) is set to receive will feature various novel capabilities.

The US Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing has commemorated the initial phases of construction efforts for a future C-130J simulator site. 

The new Weapons System Trainer Reconfigurable (WST 12R) C-130J flight simulator is the first of its kind for the ANG on the West Coast.

It will feature various capabilities unseen in other flight simulators across the US, the service said.

According to Col Lisa Nemeth, commander 146th Airlift Wing, the training opportunities gained by the addition of this simulator will be shared with the wider C-130J community, benefiting more units and providing more customisable training than any other C-130J simulator in existence.

Pointing out the WST 12R’s strategic placement at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in California, Nemeth noted in a 6 January statement: ‘Having this simulator here at Channel Islands will provide more efficient and realistic training for our aircrew, and as the C-130J Western Region simulator, it will also benefit other units from across the nation who will travel to [the] Channel Islands for training.’

She added: ‘WST 12R will enhance and modernise how our aircrew accomplishes its training because it’s the first configurable simulator between the "HC" and "Slick J" C-130J aircraft variations that can also be rapidly configured to facilitate training for C-130J block enhancements for 6.0 and 8.1.’

Block enhancements refer to both software and hardware capability expansions that are installed to enhance the capabilities of the aircraft.

Col Christopher Dougherty, vice commander of the 146th Airlift Wing, said there are also cost-saving benefits with the addition of the simulator plus another WST 12R capability that improves training for the wing's aerial firefighting mission.

‘Based on historical data, we predict that WST 12R will significantly reduce the travel, fuel, and training travelling costs by an estimated $6.3 million annually,’ he said. 

‘Lastly, this simulator will virtually connect to other simulators and training locations to conduct formation airdrop training over a secure network,' he added. 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us