To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Urban combat facility to enhance British Army training

15th December 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The first complex will cost $6,1 million and will augment the current Catterick site with an indoor urban training facility. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The new indoor facility will allow British Army soldiers to train for a variety of scenarios in a realistic urban environment.

Landmarc Support Services, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and Story Contracting have begun to work on an Urban Fighting Skills Facility at Whinny Hill, Catterick Training Area in Yorkshire, the partners announced on 13 December.

The programme is being procured by DIO on behalf of the British Army and is set to deliver a network of National and Regional Urban Training Facilities (NUTF/RUTF) across the UK.

The facilities ‘are being designed with the levels of realism, complexity and density that replicate the range of urban environments likely to be encountered by military personnel deploying on operations', the partners noted in a statement.

Related Articles

IT2EC 2022: 4GD to deliver smart urban warfare training targets to the British Army

I/ITSEC 2022: First team to bid for British Army CTTP strategic partnership reveals itself

The first complex will cost £5 million ($6.1 million) and will augment the current Catterick facilities with an indoor urban training facility.

This will have briefing and debriefing rooms, preparation and close-down rooms, a server room and welfare services for roughly 40 soldiers at a given time.

Urban combat training specialist 4GD will install its SimWall and 4GAV system across all urban fighting skills facilities.

SimWall allows the facility to be constructed in different ways allowing for a variety of scenarios, whereas 4GAV will enhance the facility by light, smoke and sound effects.

4GAV also provides a detailed after-action review.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us