Urban combat facility to enhance British Army training

Landmarc Support Services, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and Story Contracting have begun to work on an Urban Fighting Skills Facility at Whinny Hill, Catterick Training Area in Yorkshire, the partners announced on 13 December.

The programme is being procured by DIO on behalf of the British Army and is set to deliver a network of National and Regional Urban Training Facilities (NUTF/RUTF) across the UK.

The facilities ‘are being designed with the levels of realism, complexity and density that replicate the range of urban environments likely to be encountered by military personnel deploying on operations', the partners noted in a statement.

The first complex will cost £5 million ($6.1 million) and will augment the current Catterick facilities with an indoor urban training facility.

This will have briefing and debriefing rooms, preparation and close-down rooms, a server room and welfare services for roughly 40 soldiers at a given time.

Urban combat training specialist 4GD will install its SimWall and 4GAV system across all urban fighting skills facilities.

SimWall allows the facility to be constructed in different ways allowing for a variety of scenarios, whereas 4GAV will enhance the facility by light, smoke and sound effects.

4GAV also provides a detailed after-action review.