Urban combat facility to enhance British Army training
Landmarc Support Services, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and Story Contracting have begun to work on an Urban Fighting Skills Facility at Whinny Hill, Catterick Training Area in Yorkshire, the partners announced on 13 December.
The programme is being procured by DIO on behalf of the British Army and is set to deliver a network of National and Regional Urban Training Facilities (NUTF/RUTF) across the UK.
The facilities ‘are being designed with the levels of realism, complexity and density that replicate the range of urban environments likely to be encountered by military personnel deploying on operations', the partners noted in a statement.
Related Articles
IT2EC 2022: 4GD to deliver smart urban warfare training targets to the British Army
I/ITSEC 2022: First team to bid for British Army CTTP strategic partnership reveals itself
The first complex will cost £5 million ($6.1 million) and will augment the current Catterick facilities with an indoor urban training facility.
This will have briefing and debriefing rooms, preparation and close-down rooms, a server room and welfare services for roughly 40 soldiers at a given time.
Urban combat training specialist 4GD will install its SimWall and 4GAV system across all urban fighting skills facilities.
SimWall allows the facility to be constructed in different ways allowing for a variety of scenarios, whereas 4GAV will enhance the facility by light, smoke and sound effects.
4GAV also provides a detailed after-action review.
More from Training
-
Singapore creates submarine digital twin for integrated training
Singapore is combining advanced virtual trainers with its new submarine fleet to get the most from the platform.
-
Leonardo explores 6th-generation combat aircraft simulation at I/ITSEC 2022
Leonardo is developing the Smart Chair system in its Battle Lab that allows for advanced pilot training for multi-domain scenarios and can potentially 'replicate a sixth-generation fighter jet cockpit'.
-
I/ITSEC 2022: Red Hawk jet trainer to be digital platform from day one
Boeing's T-7A Red Hawk simulator and maintenance training system will allow pilots and ground crew to train in novel ways as soon as the platforms are delivered.