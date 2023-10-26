To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Ukrainian Navy participate in Exercise Joint Warrior in UK

26th October 2023 - 12:26 GMT | by Ben Watts in London

RSS

Exercise Joint Warrior-23-II has featured up to 19 warships and submarines, 20 aircraft and 2,000 military personnel. (Photo: Public Relations Service of the Navy Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The Ukrainian Navy has joined 10 nations involved in a major multinational exercise in waters off Scotland.

Members of the Ukrainian Navy have joined an exercise for NATO allies to train alongside each other in the Scottish Highlands for the first time.

Exercise Joint Warrior, which takes place twice a year, is a UK-led training programme. It has been designed to provide troops from NATO members and their allies the opportunity to train in realistic but safe environments and improve their joint operational capabilities.

The Ukrainian Navy confirmed on Facebook its participation in Joint Warrior-23-II, where it has joined 10 other nations taking part in the exercise which has featured up to 19 warships and submarines, 20

Ben Watts

Author

Ben Watts

Ben Watts is Managing Editor at Shephard

Read full bio

