Ukrainian Navy participate in Exercise Joint Warrior in UK
Members of the Ukrainian Navy have joined an exercise for NATO allies to train alongside each other in the Scottish Highlands for the first time.
Exercise Joint Warrior, which takes place twice a year, is a UK-led training programme. It has been designed to provide troops from NATO members and their allies the opportunity to train in realistic but safe environments and improve their joint operational capabilities.
The Ukrainian Navy confirmed on Facebook its participation in Joint Warrior-23-II, where it has joined 10 other nations taking part in the exercise which has featured up to 19 warships and submarines, 20
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Exercise Iron Titan clears new UK Apache for frontline duty
Exercise Iron Titan focused on improving interoperability, tactics and C2 procedures while evaluating new equipment.
-
UK provides engineering training for Ukraine to protect critical infrastructure
The training program has been designed to improve Ukraine's capacity to plan the defence of vital infrastructure and safeguard civilian lives.
-
Rheinmetall-led next-gen training solution wins EU backing
The FEDERATES consortium will aim to create a distributed synthetic simulation environment, fostering collaboration in a networked digital ecosystem similar to NATO's MSaaS.
-
NATO exercise sharpens explosive defeating skills in the face of increasing threats
The exercise took place on land and in the marine environment using EOD UGVs, submarine AUVs and special diving equipment to improve and sharpen the skills of participants.
-
US marines and sailors engage in advanced training during Kuwait bilateral exercise
The training focuses on sustaining and enhancing military capabilities, emphasising bilateral collaboration and sharing of tactics between US and Kuwaiti forces.