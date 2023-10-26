Ukrainian Navy participate in Exercise Joint Warrior in UK

Members of the Ukrainian Navy have joined an exercise for NATO allies to train alongside each other in the Scottish Highlands for the first time.

Exercise Joint Warrior, which takes place twice a year, is a UK-led training programme. It has been designed to provide troops from NATO members and their allies the opportunity to train in realistic but safe environments and improve their joint operational capabilities.

The Ukrainian Navy confirmed on Facebook its participation in Joint Warrior-23-II, where it has joined 10 other nations taking part in the exercise which has featured up to 19 warships and submarines, 20