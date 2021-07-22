UK-Qatar Hawk squadron spreads its wings

The technology at the heart of Hawk has seen the aircraft enhance customer training pipelines for the front line fighter pilots of the future. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems to support and train new joint Hawk squadron based at RAF Leeming, UK.

BAE Systems has been awarded a six-year contract to deliver support and training to a new joint UK-Qatar Hawk squadron.

BAE will provide qualified flying instructors as part of this contract, delivering both live and synthetic training to Qatari Emeri Air Force (QEAF) and RAF pilots.

The joint training squadron was first announced in October 2020, following the formation of a joint Eurofighter Typhoon squadron in July 2018.

Qatar first purchased nine Hawk aircraft as part of a £5billion contract with BAE, including 24 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

The purchase took place during 2017, as Qatar faced a blockade by four Arab states and undertook a military build-up. Relations have since improved between the states and in January 2021 the embargo was lifted.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer is the latest version of what is claimed to be the world’s most widely used advanced jet trainer.

Almost 1,000 Hawks are in operational service with or have been ordered by 18 customers worldwide.