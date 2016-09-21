Typhoon simulator whips up a storm (video)

Former Luftwaffe pilot Raffael Klaschka gives Shephard a first-hand look at a Eurofighter Typhoon simulator. The simulator is used for both basic and advanced training, the latter will see students go through scenarios that mimick real-life threats.

Klaschka, now a marketing manager at Eurofighter GmbH, also gives an insight into the future of Eurofighter training and simulation, including bringing in other assets through networking capabilities.