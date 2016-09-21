To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Typhoon simulator whips up a storm (video)

21st September 2016 - 09:43 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in London

Former Luftwaffe pilot Raffael Klaschka gives Shephard a first-hand look at a Eurofighter Typhoon simulator. The simulator is used for both basic and advanced training, the latter will see students go through scenarios that mimick real-life threats. 

Klaschka, now a marketing manager at Eurofighter GmbH, also gives an insight into the future of Eurofighter training and simulation, including bringing in other assets through networking capabilities.

