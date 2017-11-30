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I/ITSEC 2017. Thales upgrades Swiss helicopter sims

30th November 2017 - 10:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

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Thales has delivered upgrades to simulators used by the Swiss Air Force to train crew on the AS532 Super Puma  and EC635 helicopters, the company announced on 28 November.

Standardisation of the AS532 Super Puma Full Flight and Mission Simulator (FFMS) included avionics system, radio communications, digital map, forward-looking infrared imagery and helmet visualisation upgrades.

The upgrades on the EC635 simulator mainly included enhancements to the instructor operating station.

Yanik Varley, programme manager at armasuisse, said: ‘We are very satisfied with the upgrades and new functionalities brought by Thales to our full flight simulators.

‘These upgrades are necessary to bring the simulators up to current standards, especially for the AS532 Super Puma. Our pilots can now train in a virtual environment that matches the real helicopter they are currently flying.’

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

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FMS and Helicopter Mission and Tactical Training

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