Texan II goes down the pseudo-FMS route

An unnamed overseas customer is to receive three Beechcraft T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft from Textron Aviation in a pseudo-FMS deal, the DoD has revealed.

Textron obtained a $43.84 million sole-source contract from the Legacy Aircraft Training Division of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for procurement, support and supply of three T-6C aircraft, ground support equipment, two spare engines, spare parts and ‘country-specific technical orders’, the DoD noted on 12 August.

A pseudo-FMS deal uses the same procedural mechanisms as FMS but involves the US procuring equipment or services from a defence contractor using DoD-appropriated funds, before transferring the arms to allies or a friendly country.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, non-US operators of T-6 variants include Argentina, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Tunisia and the UK, with aircraft on order from Thailand and Vietnam.