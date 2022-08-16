To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Texan II goes down the pseudo-FMS route

16th August 2022 - 08:55 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Beechcraft T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft. (Photo: Textron)

Three T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft are to be provided to an unnamed overseas customer.

An unnamed overseas customer is to receive three Beechcraft T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft from Textron Aviation in a pseudo-FMS deal, the DoD has revealed.

Textron obtained a $43.84 million sole-source contract from the Legacy Aircraft Training Division of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for procurement, support and supply of three T-6C aircraft, ground support equipment, two spare engines, spare parts and ‘country-specific technical orders’, the DoD noted on 12 August.

A pseudo-FMS deal uses the same procedural mechanisms as FMS but involves the US procuring equipment or services from a defence contractor using DoD-appropriated funds, before transferring the arms to allies or a friendly country.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, non-US operators of T-6 variants include Argentina, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Tunisia and the UK, with aircraft on order from Thailand and Vietnam.

