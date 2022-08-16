Texan II goes down the pseudo-FMS route
An unnamed overseas customer is to receive three Beechcraft T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft from Textron Aviation in a pseudo-FMS deal, the DoD has revealed.
Textron obtained a $43.84 million sole-source contract from the Legacy Aircraft Training Division of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for procurement, support and supply of three T-6C aircraft, ground support equipment, two spare engines, spare parts and ‘country-specific technical orders’, the DoD noted on 12 August.
A pseudo-FMS deal uses the same procedural mechanisms as FMS but involves the US procuring equipment or services from a defence contractor using DoD-appropriated funds, before transferring the arms to allies or a friendly country.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, non-US operators of T-6 variants include Argentina, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Tunisia and the UK, with aircraft on order from Thailand and Vietnam.
More from Training
-
CATT remains important to the British Army, says Lockheed Martin
The UK’s Combined Arms Tactical Trainer (CATT) has been in service since 2002 and it has continued to evolve. The journey is not over, and the system will carry on serving the British Army, according to Lockheed Martin.
-
Starlite Aviation to purchase Vrgineers sims
Starlite Aviation Academy and CHS Tactical will use a reconfigurable trainer solution from Vrgineers to train helicopter and fixed-wing pilots in South Africa.
-
Canada to train Ukrainian soldiers in UK
The Canadian Armed Forces will send more than 200 personnel to the UK to train a variety of skills for Ukrainian recruits.