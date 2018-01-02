TerraSim releases TerraTools 5.5

Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
TerraSim has released a new version of its virtual terrain generation software, TerraTools 5.5.
The new version contains a variety of new features, enhancements, maintenance updates and bug fixes, along with an updated TerraTools tutorial.
TerraTools 5.5 includes improved core functionality such as enhanced warning messages for improved troubleshooting, improved building ruin model generation, and improved OpenFlight model import capabilities.
Enhanced processing introduces a new capability to limit the number of instances run on a particular project phase, and new execution delay capability to improve distributed processing performance.
A VBS export plug-in supports the latest versions of VBS3 17.3 and 17.4 and VBS IG, new areal drainage smoothing options, improved multimap processing times, and loosened restrictions on terrain parameters for more terrain design options, including very high res terrain DEM and imagery.
A JCATS export plug-in offers fixed line of sight calculations for building interiors in JCATS.
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.