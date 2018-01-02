TerraSim releases TerraTools 5.5

TerraSim has released a new version of its virtual terrain generation software, TerraTools 5.5.

The new version contains a variety of new features, enhancements, maintenance updates and bug fixes, along with an updated TerraTools tutorial.

TerraTools 5.5 includes improved core functionality such as enhanced warning messages for improved troubleshooting, improved building ruin model generation, and improved OpenFlight model import capabilities.

Enhanced processing introduces a new capability to limit the number of instances run on a particular project phase, and new execution delay capability to improve distributed processing performance.

A VBS export plug-in supports the latest versions of VBS3 17.3 and 17.4 and VBS IG, new areal drainage smoothing options, improved multimap processing times, and loosened restrictions on terrain parameters for more terrain design options, including very high res terrain DEM and imagery.

A JCATS export plug-in offers fixed line of sight calculations for building interiors in JCATS.

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TerraTools