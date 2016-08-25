To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

T-X uncovered

25th August 2016 - 11:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in London

The unveiling of any new aircraft generates a certain amount of excitement, but when two are revealed in the space of a few days, that excitement is clearly magnified.

Furthermore, when the aircraft in question are both contenders for the US Air Force’s 350 aircraft T-X programme, the bar is raised yet again.

Such has been the case with the photographs taken at Mojave Airport, California of Northrop Grumman’s so-called Model 400 undergoing high-speed taxiing tests. The photographs that appeared on social media on 19 August show a single-engine, low wing aircraft with anhedral wing and tailplane.

Although Northrop

