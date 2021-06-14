T-6Cs are Vietnam-bound

Three major USAF commands pick Boeing for F-15 MTC work
Boeing is providing the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
The Vietnam People’s Air Force (VPAF) interest in the Beechcraft T-6C Texan II training aircraft has been widely reported over recent months as the country reshapes its pilot training pipeline. It has now been confirmed that the VPAF has signed a deal that will see the procurement of an undisclosed number of aircraft, with deliveries starting in 2023.
Shephard Defence Insight estimates that the deal costs about $12 million.
Also destined for delivery in 2023 is the first of 12 Aero Vodochody L-39NG jet trainers and what is understood to be 12 Yak-130 jet trainers. The country already operates an ...
Aechelon Technology is supporting high-fidelity F-35 and F-22 flight simulation visual display systems.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece are all set to receive naval training systems through the US FMS initiative.
The US Army International Programs Office has announced the latest round of FMS programmes, with the majority being delivered over the next 18 months.
New training instrumentation equipment for the USMC will replace the I-TESS system currently in use.
Inzpire simulator will be used to deliver EDA helicopter training courses.