T-6Cs are Vietnam-bound

The Vietnam People’s Air Force (VPAF) interest in the Beechcraft T-6C Texan II training aircraft has been widely reported over recent months as the country reshapes its pilot training pipeline. It has now been confirmed that the VPAF has signed a deal that will see the procurement of an undisclosed number of aircraft, with deliveries starting in 2023.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates that the deal costs about $12 million.

Also destined for delivery in 2023 is the first of 12 Aero Vodochody L-39NG jet trainers and what is understood to be 12 Yak-130 jet trainers. The country already operates an ...