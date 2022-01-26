Systematic unveils SitaWare Aspire eTraining solution

Top Aces ups the ante on aggressor training
Top Aces has completed the initial flight testing of its Advanced Aggressor Mission System onboard one of its F-16 aircraft in preparation for delivering training to the US Air Force.
C4I BMS specialists Systematic has launched a new virtual training platform that allows students to interact directly with its SitaWare C2 BMS system.
Known as SitaWare Aspire, this new eTraining tool embeds the SitaWare application into the training environment to provide students and experienced operators with a hands-on training solution.
The new training platform features a digital instructor that supports users as they learn how to use the C4I software. The company said that, ‘users develop their C4I skillset hands-on, navigating and operating the actual interface’.
‘They have the application right in front of them – they don’t have to wait until they’ve conducted the training before they can use it,’ said Gauri Varma Heise, director of service product management at Systematic Defence.
SitaWare Aspire features a range of courses, updated with each new release. A digital instructor delivers lessons through an ‘info box’, which explains what steps the user needs to take. An icon on the screen continuously directs the student through the training.
The digital instructor assesses a student’s responses and provides immediate feedback.
Heise said that in a conventional teaching environment, ‘you’re highly dependent on your instructors’ qualifications, in a good and a bad way’. With SitaWare Aspire’s digital instructor the student is presented with a, ‘consistent learning environment…, with no deviations from the curriculum’.
The other major benefit that is highlighted by the company is that by using a digital instructor, costs can be saved by directing real instructors to more complex training tasks.
TAI plans to build up to seven Hürjet single-engine, tandem-seat advanced supersonic trainer and light combat aircraft in the first year of mass production, followed by 24 per year thereafter.
The Hebrides range complex in the UK has undergone a major revamp to enhance its tracking and telemetry capabilities.
The USAF is expanding its ISR training capabilities through an initiative that sees 526th Intelligence Squadron providing training scenarios for US units across the globe.
The Côte d'Ivoire Air Force has taken steps to train pilots and aircrew domestically.
The new SIS-ASTROS system will enable improvements to Brazilian artillery training.