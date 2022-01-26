Systematic unveils SitaWare Aspire eTraining solution

SitaWare Aspire offers a number of training advances. (Photo: Systematic)

Systematic launches new tool to streamline training and save costs.

C4I BMS specialists Systematic has launched a new virtual training platform that allows students to interact directly with its SitaWare C2 BMS system.

Known as SitaWare Aspire, this new eTraining tool embeds the SitaWare application into the training environment to provide students and experienced operators with a hands-on training solution.

The new training platform features a digital instructor that supports users as they learn how to use the C4I software. The company said that, ‘users develop their C4I skillset hands-on, navigating and operating the actual interface’.

‘They have the application right in front of them – they don’t have to wait until they’ve conducted the training before they can use it,’ said Gauri Varma Heise, director of service product management at Systematic Defence.

SitaWare Aspire features a range of courses, updated with each new release. A digital instructor delivers lessons through an ‘info box’, which explains what steps the user needs to take. An icon on the screen continuously directs the student through the training.

The digital instructor assesses a student’s responses and provides immediate feedback.

Heise said that in a conventional teaching environment, ‘you’re highly dependent on your instructors’ qualifications, in a good and a bad way’. With SitaWare Aspire’s digital instructor the student is presented with a, ‘consistent learning environment…, with no deviations from the curriculum’.

The other major benefit that is highlighted by the company is that by using a digital instructor, costs can be saved by directing real instructors to more complex training tasks.