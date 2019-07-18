Storm clouds arise for Pilatus in India

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) plans to acquire 38 additional PC-7 Mk II aircraft are in tatters after the country’s MoD imposed a one-year trading ban on Swiss company Pilatus.

The MoD announced the blacklisting on 15 June and it came on top of an already imposed trade suspension.

The move followed the release of a report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after an investigation into an earlier procurement of 75 PC-7 Mk II trainers in 2012. The bureau alleges that corrupt practices were used to seal the deal. The CBI is believed to have booked officials within