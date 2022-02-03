Spartan continues to back Iraqi pilot training

Iraqi Air Force T-6 trainer aircraft. (Photo: US Army/Spc Cassandra Monroe)

Spartan Air Academy carries on with contractor logistics support for Iraqi Air Force T-6 pilot training.

The Spartan Air Academy in Iraq has obtained a $14.87 million FMS contract from the USAF to continue T-6 Texan II contractor logistics support (CLS).

Work will be performed at Balad Air Base in Iraq, with an expected completion date of 30 September 2022.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Iraqi Air Force operates a fleet of 15 T-6 aircraft for pilot training.

In April 2017, the US State Department named Spartan as the prime contractor in a $1.06 billion FMS package for pilot and maintenance training, contractor logistical support (CLS) for trainer aircraft and base support in Iraq.

The FMS request included pilot training, maintenance training and CLS support for C-172, C-208 and T-6 aircraft for up to five years.

Spartan obtained a $14.77 million modification to the CLS and training maintenance deal in July 2020.