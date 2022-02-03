Spartan continues to back Iraqi pilot training

CAE gains German Air Force ab initio training deal
New facility in Bremen to host academic, simulator and live-flying training to more than 40 student aviators in the first year.
The Spartan Air Academy in Iraq has obtained a $14.87 million FMS contract from the USAF to continue T-6 Texan II contractor logistics support (CLS).
Work will be performed at Balad Air Base in Iraq, with an expected completion date of 30 September 2022.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the Iraqi Air Force operates a fleet of 15 T-6 aircraft for pilot training.
In April 2017, the US State Department named Spartan as the prime contractor in a $1.06 billion FMS package for pilot and maintenance training, contractor logistical support (CLS) for trainer aircraft and base support in Iraq.
The FMS request included pilot training, maintenance training and CLS support for C-172, C-208 and T-6 aircraft for up to five years.
Spartan obtained a $14.77 million modification to the CLS and training maintenance deal in July 2020.
In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is encouraging to see developments continue in the field of training and simulation. I/ITSEC 2021 provided the perfect opportunity to speak with manufacturers and explore the changes under way.
The first Red Flag exercise of the year underscores the importance of live training for the US and its allies.
Systematic launches new tool to streamline training and save costs.
Top Aces has completed the initial flight testing of its Advanced Aggressor Mission System onboard one of its F-16 aircraft in preparation for delivering training to the US Air Force.