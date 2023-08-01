Self-help or off-the-shelf – when does developing your own simulator make sense?

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

1st August 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt in Plymouth

There will be greater uncertainty when developing a new training device rather than purchasing off-the-shelf, but internally developed products can be more easily adapted to changing operational needs. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Buy simulators commercially or build your own? That is the dilemma facing some countries when it comes to expanding their training capability.

This was examined in some detail at the recent Defence Simulation Education and Training (DSET) 2023 conference by Lt Gen Edouardo Wolski, commander of the Brazilian Army’s Systems Development Centre (CDS), which works on software products for the service.

Brazil has gathered considerable experience in producing its own simulators over the last two decades. In 2004 it developed SABRE, a constructive simulation designed for use at battalion or regimental level.

There followed a series of other self-developments, including simulators for anti-tank missiles (2010), small arms training (2013), helicopters (2016) and most recently in 2023 for the Guarani armoured personnel carrier.

