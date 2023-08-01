Self-help or off-the-shelf – when does developing your own simulator make sense?
This was examined in some detail at the recent Defence Simulation Education and Training (DSET) 2023 conference by Lt Gen Edouardo Wolski, commander of the Brazilian Army’s Systems Development Centre (CDS), which works on software products for the service.
Brazil has gathered considerable experience in producing its own simulators over the last two decades. In 2004 it developed SABRE, a constructive simulation designed for use at battalion or regimental level.
There followed a series of other self-developments, including simulators for anti-tank missiles (2010), small arms training (2013), helicopters (2016) and most recently in 2023 for the Guarani armoured personnel carrier.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 is unprecedented in its scale and scope
Australia has never before seen anything like the scale of this year's Exercise Talisman Sabre.
-
HII's Mission Technologies wins $41 million US Navy contract for integrated training systems
HII's Mission Technologies division has secured a $41 million contract under NAVSEA's SeaPort Next Generation framework to provide installation and sustainment of training systems for the USN, enhancing fleet readiness.