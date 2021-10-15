SEA delivers sub training system to RN

The cECS training device. (Photo: SEA)

SEA has delivered a new submarine communication systems trainer to the Royal Navy Submarine School at HMS Raleigh.

Cohort Company member, SEA, has delivered a new training system to enable the UK RN to carry out its own common submarine External Communications System (cECS) training for the first time.

SEA has been delivering interim cECS training for the Royal Navy’s Submarine School at HMS Raleigh for over a decade and has used this experience to develop the new blended training solution.

The cECS solution was developed in conjunction with DSAT Consultancy Ltd and Peak Pacific UK Ltd.

SEA said that ‘cECS combines high-quality training media with interactive system emulation using real system software in a virtual environment, along with a hardware-based training rig to provide the Royal Navy with a self-sufficient and robust cECS training capability'.

The RN cECS training syllabus is delivered over two five-day courses for both system operators and maintainers. The operator course covers system infrastructure and the external interface, while the maintainer course focuses on predictive and corrective maintenance, and functional checks along with system admin.

Following the award of a £1 million ($1.36 million) contract in January 2020, SEA partnered with DSAT Consultancy to support the course design, generate training documentation, and deliver the pilot and ‘Train the Trainer’ courses. Peak Pacific UK generated the electronic classroom training media and set up the learning management system.

Richard Flitton, SEA MD, said: ‘cECS is less reliant on expensive hardware, which reduces demands on space for the Royal Navy and directly responds to its evolving training requirements.'