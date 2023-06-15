Red 6 secures funding for augmented reality system for trainer jets

Red 6 has completed $70 million Series B financing that will allow the company to continue to invest in its Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS).

The round was led by RedBird Capital Partners, a private investment firm, but also included Alpha Edison, Boeing’s AEI Horizon X Fund, Lockheed Ventures and other multinationals.

ATARS is a multi-node, all-domain augmented reality (AR) system that is said to deliver a complete outdoor synthetic training environment for pilots.

‘Daniel and the Red 6 team are leveraging the power of modern technology to develop dual-use applications that enhance training practices used by institutions like