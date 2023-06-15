To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Red 6 secures funding for augmented reality system for trainer jets

15th June 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

﻿ATARS is a multi-node, all-domain AR system that is said to deliver a complete outdoor synthetic training environment for pilots. (Photo: Red 6)

Trainer jets that will receive Red 6's Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) include the TF-50, the BAE Hawk T2 and T-7 Red Hawk.

Red 6 has completed $70 million Series B financing that will allow the company to continue to invest in its Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS).

The round was led by RedBird Capital Partners, a private investment firm, but also included Alpha Edison, Boeing’s AEI Horizon X Fund, Lockheed Ventures and other multinationals.

ATARS is a multi-node, all-domain augmented reality (AR) system that is said to deliver a complete outdoor synthetic training environment for pilots. 

‘Daniel and the Red 6 team are leveraging the power of modern technology to develop dual-use applications that enhance training practices used by institutions like

