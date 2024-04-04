Radar training simulators for German Navy Engineering School pass FAT

The Radar training simulators provided by OSI for the German Marinetechnik Schule (Naval Engineering School) have passed the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT)

In 2021, the Federal German Navy signed a contract to equip its F126 frigates with a navigation suite by OSI through Dutch shipyard Damen Naval.

According to OSI, completing the training simulator proved the concepts used for the F126 Integrated Bridge Management Systems (IBMS).

The systems have been set to use the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECPINS), which provides the base for the IMO type-approved Integrated Navigation System MSC 252(83), as OSI announced in 2021.

OSI stated that ECPINS operates across different types of vessels, allowing for fleet commonality, interoperability and reduced costs, while also being able to be integrated into other warship systems.

For the German Navy, the IBMS is set to be integrated into the Thales TACTICOS Management System to provide Position Navigation and Time (PNT) for all F126 frigates.

In February 2024, Thales was awarded a contract to provide SurfSAT-L solutions for satellite communications on the F126 frigates.

The F126 frigate class was developed under the MKS 180 frigate programme for the German Navy, known as the Mehrzweckkampfschiff 180. It has been designed to produce one of the largest surface warships since the Second World War. The four MSK 180 frigates will be expected to enter service between 2028–31.