Quantum3D introduces latest platform support for flight simulator
A key asset of the system is a newly added reference tracker tool that can be used to define the origin of tracking space, motion platforms can now be supported in MR systems. The system is aimed at military, civilian and commercial pilot training and is designed to provide seamless calibration.
Placing the reference tracker on the motion platform allows Mantis, Quantum3D’s visual and sensor simulation software, to perform motion platform compensation, which keeps the virtual view correct in the headset as the platform moves.
Integration of a new reference tracking tool has also provided a new capability to make the calibration process much simpler. This enhanced capability significantly reduces the frequency at which re-calibration becomes necessary.
Quantum3D introduced a novel wizard on the toolbar menu to ease the process of aligning the virtual world and the physical world seen through the pass-through cameras.
'By merging the physical and virtual world, we are providing aviation professionals with an unmatched training tool,' said CEO of Quantum3D, Murat Kose.
