PZL to modernise 130 Orlik TC-I trainers

PZL Warszawa-Okęcie has received a contract to upgrade the Polish Air Force’s PZL 130 Orlik TC-I trainer aircraft fleet to the latest standard, Airbus announced on 19 December.

PZL Warszawa-Okęcie will perform structural and avionics upgrades on the 12 aircraft before returning them to service as effectively new machines. They will then be designated as Orlik TC II Advanced and will join 16 similar aircraft currently being updated from the more recent Orlik TC II standard to form a uniform fleet between mid-2019 and October 2020.

The work will include the provision of new wings, tails, engines and propellers, and replacement of the cockpit instrumentation and avionics with modern systems.

The modernisation permits the introduction of ‘on-condition’ instead of calendar-based maintenance, and less frequent checks, resulting in operating cost savings.

Manuel Heredia, president and CEO of PZL, said: ‘This programme will provide a cost-effective route for Poland to train its future military pilots in an advanced aircraft that meets all equipment requirements to fly in today’s regulated and controlled airspace while remaining a fully aerobatic trainer permitting the latest instructional techniques.’