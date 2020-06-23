To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

KC-10 Training System moves forward

23rd June 2020 - 15:30 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

The USAF Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Air Mobility Organisation briefed delegates at last week’s virtual Training & Simulation Industry Symposium on four near-term requirements for Air Mobility Command’s tanker transport aircraft.

The requirements are for the KC-135 Aircrew Training System (ATS), the C-5 Maintenance and Aircrew Training Systems (MATS), the C-130J MATS Training System Support Center (TSCC) and the KC-10 Training System (TS).

The KC-10 TS provides training instruction for pilots and maintenance personnel and is of particular interest in that the programme will cover the period when the KC-10 Extender fleet is gradually withdrawn from USAF service to

