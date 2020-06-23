KC-10 Training System moves forward

Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
The USAF Life Cycle Management Center’s (AFLCMC) Air Mobility Organisation briefed delegates at last week’s virtual Training & Simulation Industry Symposium on four near-term requirements for Air Mobility Command’s tanker transport aircraft.
The requirements are for the KC-135 Aircrew Training System (ATS), the C-5 Maintenance and Aircrew Training Systems (MATS), the C-130J MATS Training System Support Center (TSCC) and the KC-10 Training System (TS).
The KC-10 TS provides training instruction for pilots and maintenance personnel and is of particular interest in that the programme will cover the period when the KC-10 Extender fleet is gradually withdrawn from USAF service to
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.