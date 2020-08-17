ATAC draws first blood on CCAS

Textron Systems subsidiary Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) and its partner Valkyrie Aero have been selected to provide live contracted close air support (CCAS) training for Joint Terminal Air Controllers (JTACs), under the US Air Force’s Combat Air Forces Contracted Air Support (CAF CAS) programme.

The contract sees ATAC’s L-39 Albatros (see photo, nearest camera) and Valkyrie Aero’s A-27 Tucano aircraft supporting USAF Special Operations Command (AFSOC) JTAC training at numerous bases and locations throughout the continental US.

Approximately 900 sorties and more than 1,100 flight hours will be flown each year, in the first CCAS contract awarded by the