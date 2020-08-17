ATAC draws first blood on CCAS

Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
Textron Systems subsidiary Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) and its partner Valkyrie Aero have been selected to provide live contracted close air support (CCAS) training for Joint Terminal Air Controllers (JTACs), under the US Air Force’s Combat Air Forces Contracted Air Support (CAF CAS) programme.
The contract sees ATAC’s L-39 Albatros (see photo, nearest camera) and Valkyrie Aero’s A-27 Tucano aircraft supporting USAF Special Operations Command (AFSOC) JTAC training at numerous bases and locations throughout the continental US.
Approximately 900 sorties and more than 1,100 flight hours will be flown each year, in the first CCAS contract awarded by the
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The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.