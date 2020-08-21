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AI proves its mettle in AlphaDogfight

21st August 2020 - 16:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

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The third and final competition in the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) AlphaDogfight Trials has now taken place to evaluate how AI algorithms can control virtual F-16 entities flying against a manned simulator.

Although held as a competition between a number of companies, this DARPA evaluation (which concluded on 20 August) sought to gain insight into the capabilities of AI in a training environment.

‘We weren’t able to host the finals at AFWERX in Las Vegas as we’d originally planned with fighter pilots from the Air Force Weapons School at nearby Nellis Air Force Base,’ said Col Dan

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Trevor Nash

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Trevor Nash

After a career in the British Army, Trevor Nash worked in the simulation and training …

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