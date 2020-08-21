AI proves its mettle in AlphaDogfight

Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
The third and final competition in the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) AlphaDogfight Trials has now taken place to evaluate how AI algorithms can control virtual F-16 entities flying against a manned simulator.
Although held as a competition between a number of companies, this DARPA evaluation (which concluded on 20 August) sought to gain insight into the capabilities of AI in a training environment.
‘We weren’t able to host the finals at AFWERX in Las Vegas as we’d originally planned with fighter pilots from the Air Force Weapons School at nearby Nellis Air Force Base,’ said Col Dan
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.
The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.
This type of tool provides more realistic training easing the incorporation of new scenarios that accurately represent the threats of the battlefield.
The Engineering Corps has been conducting individual instruction using FLAIM Systems’ Sweeper and should start collective deployments in 2025.
The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.
The system can be used to prepare soldiers for both drone offensive operations and CUAS missions.