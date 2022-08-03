Poland seeks AMRAAM training missiles

The Armaments Agency in the Polish Ministry of National Defence (MND) is looking to procure 22 CATM-120C training missiles for the F-16C/D Fighting Falcon aircraft.

The MND has set aside PLN1.92 million ($410,000) for the acquisition of the training missiles for the Polish Air Force, according to a 3 August notice on the official EU tenders database.

The deadline for bids is 19 September. While the latest Polish requirement is open to tender, Raytheon would be the logical choice for the Armaments Agency as the US company is the OEM of the CATM-120C.

CATM-120C is the training version of the AIM-120C-5 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM).

Weighing about 155kg and 1.12m in length, the physical parameters of the CATM are the same as the combat missile.

CATM comprises four major sections to simulate the AMRAAM guidance section, warhead, propulsion and control sub-assemblies.