NP Aerospace, Supacat to deliver IED training vehicle for UK Ministry of Defence
Global armour manufacturer and vehicle integrator NP Aerospace and Supacat have repurposed several improvised explosive device-(IED) damaged High-Mobility Truck Variant (HMTV) vehicles for UK MoD training under the Protected Mobility Engineering and Technical Support (PMETS) contract.
The vehicles are for use by Defence School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering trainees in Lyneham, England.
The new vehicles introduce a simulated training aid that will improve MoD vehicle knowledge and contribute to continued safety improvements.
Under the programme, two HMTV platforms that were previously used for training were returned to the field army for operational use, thereby increasing the number of in-service vehicles.
