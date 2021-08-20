NMESIS hits the target during exercise

A Naval Strike Missile (NSM) streaks out to sea before striking a naval target ship on 15 August 2021. NSM is one vital component of the Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS). (Photo: USMC/Lance Cpl Dillon Buck)

The USMC successfully test-fired the Navy/Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) during Large Scale Exercise 21 (LSE 21) on 15 August 2021.

The exercise ‘showcased the US maritime forces’ ability to deliver lethal, integrated all-domain naval power’, the USMC announced on 17 August. LSE 21 was a live, virtual and constructive scenario-driven, exercise with activities spanning 17 time zones. It applied and assessed developmental warfighting concepts that will define how the future USN and USMC operate in a conflict environment, in line with the Force Design 2030 modernisation concept.

NMESIS integrates a Joint Lightweight Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) chassis stripped of its armour and its crew cab, in order to provide a robotic vehicle that is controlled via a controller.

Other components of NMESIS include the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and the fire-control system used by the USN for NSM.

NMESIS will provide the Marine Littoral Regiment with a ground-based anti-ship capability to facilitate sea denial and control.

‘From an acquisition perspective, NMESIS started a little over two years ago,’ said Joe McPherson, long-range fires programme manager at Marine Corps Systems Command. He added: ‘We’ve been able to rapidly move [on developing and fielding this system] because we’re leveraging existing NSM and JLTV subsystems.’