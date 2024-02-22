New Estonian medical training centre to open in 2025

The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) and a consortium consisting of Embach Ehitus OBAD+1C, a company belonging to the Nordecon AS group and OBAD+1C NOBE have signed a contract for the establishment of a modern Centre of War and Disaster Medicine in Tartu.

The four-storey building, covering nearly 8,000sqm, will include a large auditorium essential for the Estonian Military Academy and the Baltic Defence College. It will provide accommodation for rehabilitation patients and personnel participating in exercises, and will train military personnel, reserve medics and medical students.

Lt Valter Voomets, head of the Centre of War and Disaster Medicine, highlighted increasing demand for such a facility and to provide improved capability.

“Our training volumes have steadily increased, outgrowing our current infrastructure,” Voomets said. “Last year alone, we trained more 2,500 individuals.

“It’s imperative to offer a modern and conducive learning environment for all our students and instructors,” Voomets added. “The new facility will feature the largest simulation hall in the Baltics, adaptable for various training scenarios with smoke, sound, water and lighting to simulate realistic conditions, thus boosting motivation and achieving superior outcomes.”