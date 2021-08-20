To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

More MTC work arrives for Boeing

20th August 2021 - 14:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

An F-15 pilot participates in a training exercise using a Boeing F-15C simulator​. (Photo: Boeing)

F-15C and F-15E Mission Training Centers will be updated by Boeing under latest contract modification.

Boeing has obtained a $9.99 million contract modification from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for updates to F-15C and F-15E Mission Training Centers (MTCs) ‘in order to achieve training service objectives’, the DoD announced on 18 August.

Work will be carried out at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina; Nellis AFB, Nevada; Kadena Air Base, Japan; and RAF Lakenheath, UK.

Boeing is already supplying F-15 MTC simulation services to support USAF Air Combat Command plus the Pacific Air Forces Command and Air Force in Europe Command, under a $128.84 million USAF contract.

These services will provide the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices. 

Boeing is also upgrading USAF F-15C and F-15E MTCs with the Suite 9.1 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System.

