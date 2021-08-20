More MTC work arrives for Boeing

New cybersecurity sim boosts US naval resilience
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University has developed a cybersecurity simulator that could have applications in other areas.
Boeing has obtained a $9.99 million contract modification from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for updates to F-15C and F-15E Mission Training Centers (MTCs) ‘in order to achieve training service objectives’, the DoD announced on 18 August.
Work will be carried out at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina; Nellis AFB, Nevada; Kadena Air Base, Japan; and RAF Lakenheath, UK.
Boeing is already supplying F-15 MTC simulation services to support USAF Air Combat Command plus the Pacific Air Forces Command and Air Force in Europe Command, under a $128.84 million USAF contract.
These services will provide the simulation capability to train F-15 pilots and system operators in high-fidelity training devices.
Boeing is also upgrading USAF F-15C and F-15E MTCs with the Suite 9.1 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System.
