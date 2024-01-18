Just released: Military Training Technology Report 2024 now available to read
In this first technology report of 2024, Giles Ebbutt examines how the added dimension of extended reality can be used to create collaborative models of targets and areas of operation to inform military mission planning and rehearsal.
Taking their cue from the literal sand tables of past decades, the latest generation of sophisticated visualisation tools enables creation, exploration and review of complex environments and scenarios to better inform the crucial task at hand...
