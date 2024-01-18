To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Just released: Military Training Technology Report 2024 now available to read

Just released: Military Training Technology Report 2024 now available to read

18th January 2024 - 16:00 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt

VRSG real-time model entities representing in-service weapons and radar seen here in a Sand Table training scenario. (Image: MVRsimulation)

How 3D visualisation tools are leveraging synthetic terrain and XR headsets to transform mission planning

In this first technology report of 2024, Giles Ebbutt examines how the added dimension of extended reality can be used to create collaborative models of targets and areas of operation to inform military mission planning and rehearsal.

Taking their cue from the literal sand tables of past decades, the latest generation of sophisticated visualisation tools enables creation, exploration and review of complex environments and scenarios to better inform the crucial task at hand...

Giles Ebbutt

Giles Ebbutt

Giles Ebbut is a Shephard Media correspondent based in the UK who specialises in C4ISR …

