Just Released: New UAS Technology Report now available to read
In Shephard's first Technology Report of 2025, Gerrard Cowan finds out how advances in autonomous systems and artificial intelligence are enabling VTOL UAS developers to offer innovative solutions to the requirements of major armed forces for the frontline cargo transport and resupply mission.
From automatic location and pickup of payloads to precision navigation through unfamiliar contested environments, the latest generation of uncrewed aircraft, networks and onboard subsystems can play a major role in keeping essential fuel and ammunition supply lines open.
Looking to the Indo-Pacific in particular, Elroy Air CEO Andrew Clare highlighted a range of challenges to effective distributed logistics which could be resolved through use of UAS. This includes a lack of infrastructure, with numerous, sparsely inhabited islands that are located far from established US and allied bases. He also pointed to adversarial threats.
"In a contested environment, delivering supplies via high-value crewed transport vehicles (planes, helicopters, ships) is much riskier due to the potential for enemy attack or interference with supply routes. Solutions are needed to keep troops out of harm’s way, and robotic systems excel at jobs that are dull, dirty or dangerous."
