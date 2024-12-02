Just Released: Military Training Technology Report December 2024 now available to read
In this latest Shephard technology report, Giles Ebbutt highlights the rise of the first person view (FPV) drone as a powerful asymmetric weapon that can inflict significant damage at a relatively low cost.
The success of this technology in combat has now inspired the development of a new high-fidelity simulation system to train operators in the effective use of these UAVs. The system also offers a useful testbed for users to experiment with, and investigate how to integrate small drones into their combat operations and develop tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs).
“Essentially, with the FPV UAV Simulator, you could put a platoon of operators in a room and give them UAV assets and teach them how to coordinate attacks,” said Garth Smith, President of MVRsimulation, the system's developer. “Things are moving so fast and integrating these systems is becoming more likely, so having a platform that behaves like the real thing is valuable for exploration and experimentation. In theory they could test it in different modular configurations and then say we want the UAV’s behaviour to change according to which modules are assembled on the battlefield.”
